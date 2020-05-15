$11.76 Million in Sales Expected for ConforMIS Inc (NASDAQ:CFMS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that ConforMIS Inc (NASDAQ:CFMS) will report $11.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ConforMIS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.86 million to $19.65 million. ConforMIS reported sales of $19.59 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that ConforMIS will report full year sales of $66.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $52.93 million to $80.92 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $84.39 million, with estimates ranging from $80.80 million to $87.98 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ConforMIS.

ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $16.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.95 million. ConforMIS had a negative return on equity of 121.27% and a negative net margin of 36.78%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ConforMIS in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of ConforMIS from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of ConforMIS in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ConforMIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ConforMIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.92.

NASDAQ:CFMS opened at $1.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $68.08 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.06. ConforMIS has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $4.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CFMS. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConforMIS by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 425,240 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 55,580 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in ConforMIS by 184.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 25,156 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in ConforMIS by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,379,492 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 93,832 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in ConforMIS by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 49,792 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in ConforMIS by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,657 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 32,737 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.14% of the company’s stock.

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers customized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a customized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a customized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee.

