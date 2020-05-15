$12.88 Billion in Sales Expected for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) will report sales of $12.88 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for HP’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.83 billion and the highest is $12.93 billion. HP posted sales of $14.04 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that HP will report full-year sales of $54.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $53.26 billion to $55.76 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $54.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $52.39 billion to $56.80 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for HP.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The computer maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. HP had a negative return on equity of 261.23% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $14.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HPQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on HP in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on HP from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded HP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. HP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

In other news, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 121,763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $2,800,549.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 448,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,308,025. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of HP by 109.6% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,314 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in HP during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. PARK CIRCLE Co grew its holdings in HP by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 1,500 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in HP during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 112.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $14.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.01. HP has a 1 year low of $12.54 and a 1 year high of $23.93.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

