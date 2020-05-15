140,520 Shares in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 140,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned 0.12% of Rambus as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMBS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Rambus by 108.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Rambus in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Rambus by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rambus by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Rambus by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rambus stock opened at $14.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 8.48 and a quick ratio of 8.35. Rambus Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $16.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.51.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.30). Rambus had a negative net margin of 29.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $63.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rambus Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RMBS. Citigroup increased their price target on Rambus from $16.00 to $17.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Rambus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Rambus from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.06.

In other Rambus news, Director Charles Kissner sold 4,129 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $49,754.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,820.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 15,733 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total value of $153,711.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,217 shares in the company, valued at $2,014,740.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,945 shares of company stock worth $274,767. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Japan, Europe, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Memory and Interfaces, Rambus Security, and Emerging Solutions. The Memory and Interfaces division engages in the design, development, and manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions related to memory and interfaces.

