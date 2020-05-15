15,716 Shares in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Acquired by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,102,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International stock traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $125.41. The stock had a trading volume of 4,660,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,889,246. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $88.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.08 and a 52-week high of $184.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $134.55 and a 200 day moving average of $162.97.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 33.60% and a net margin of 17.38%. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

HON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Langenberg & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $165.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.38.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

