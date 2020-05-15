$16.80 Million in Sales Expected for Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) will post sales of $16.80 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Green Plains Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $20.59 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $13.00 million. Green Plains Partners posted sales of $20.83 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 19.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Green Plains Partners will report full-year sales of $75.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $66.50 million to $84.15 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $82.58 million, with estimates ranging from $79.00 million to $86.16 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Green Plains Partners.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $20.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.55 million. Green Plains Partners had a net margin of 50.74% and a negative return on equity of 54.98%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GPP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Plains Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Green Plains Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Green Plains Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Green Plains Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

GPP opened at $5.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.33. Green Plains Partners has a twelve month low of $3.47 and a twelve month high of $15.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.58%. Green Plains Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.27%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Green Plains Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,800,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Green Plains Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Green Plains Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Green Plains Partners by 3.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Green Plains Partners by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 32,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.57% of the company’s stock.

About Green Plains Partners

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 32 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 49 acres of land.

