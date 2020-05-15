169,948 Shares in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Bought by Wafra Inc.

Wafra Inc. bought a new position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 169,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,480,000. Deere & Company accounts for about 1.8% of Wafra Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Wafra Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Deere & Company at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 2,785.7% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.93.

Shares of DE traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $126.01. 1,649,585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,021,276. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $106.14 and a 1-year high of $181.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.20 and a 200-day moving average of $159.56. The stock has a market cap of $39.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.93.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.35. Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.58%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,346,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,099,372. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

