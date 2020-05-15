$185.63 Million in Sales Expected for Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) to post sales of $185.63 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Highwoods Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $189.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $180.00 million. Highwoods Properties posted sales of $184.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will report full-year sales of $750.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $736.10 million to $758.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $750.79 million, with estimates ranging from $708.70 million to $774.01 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Highwoods Properties.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.91. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 41.50%. The firm had revenue of $192.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on HIW. Mizuho raised Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Wood & Company raised Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Highwoods Properties from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America raised Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

NYSE:HIW opened at $32.30 on Friday. Highwoods Properties has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $52.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is presently 57.66%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Douglas Miller acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.99 per share, for a total transaction of $35,990.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 95,730 shares in the company, valued at $3,445,322.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Highwoods Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

