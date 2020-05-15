18,646 Shares in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) Acquired by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TROW. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,009,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $196,201,000 after purchasing an additional 31,721 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 6.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 531,319 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,883,000 after purchasing an additional 30,829 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 93,722 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,593 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Network boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Network now owns 11,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 3,500 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $411,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 476,176 shares in the company, valued at $55,950,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock traded up $0.94 on Friday, reaching $113.51. 1,795,851 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,685,525. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.46 and a 200 day moving average of $118.55. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 52 week low of $82.51 and a 52 week high of $139.82.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.22% and a net margin of 33.86%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.61%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America cut their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.67.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

