$2.20 Billion in Sales Expected for Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) This Quarter

Analysts expect Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) to report $2.20 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Huntington Ingalls Industries’ earnings. Huntington Ingalls Industries posted sales of $2.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries will report full year sales of $8.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.95 billion to $8.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $9.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.26 billion to $9.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Huntington Ingalls Industries.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on HII. Buckingham Research cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.57.

In related news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.31, for a total transaction of $270,606.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,330,712.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip M. Bilden purchased 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $185.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 8,183 shares of company stock worth $1,632,384 over the last quarter. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,359,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $842,837,000 after buying an additional 345,138 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,286,767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $598,882,000 after acquiring an additional 171,747 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 660,678 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $165,751,000 after acquiring an additional 26,382 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 653,946 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $118,932,000 after acquiring an additional 14,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 615,649 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $154,466,000 after purchasing an additional 24,446 shares in the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HII stock opened at $172.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.11. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 52 week low of $147.14 and a 52 week high of $279.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 29.41%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.