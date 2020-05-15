$2.38 Billion in Sales Expected for Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) to announce sales of $2.38 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hormel Foods’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.47 billion and the lowest is $2.33 billion. Hormel Foods posted sales of $2.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Hormel Foods will report full-year sales of $9.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.32 billion to $9.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $9.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.80 billion to $9.84 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hormel Foods.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 10.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HRL. Barclays increased their price objective on Hormel Foods from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler downgraded Hormel Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Cfra upgraded Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Hormel Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.90.

In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Steven J. Lykken sold 10,557 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total transaction of $502,935.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,774.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jana L. Haynes sold 18,550 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total value of $895,779.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,259 shares in the company, valued at $881,727.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,380 shares of company stock worth $5,391,665 over the last three months. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.4% during the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 62,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 52,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HRL opened at $47.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of -0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.29. Hormel Foods has a 1 year low of $37.00 and a 1 year high of $51.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a $0.2325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is presently 53.45%.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

