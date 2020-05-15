$2.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) will post earnings per share of $2.45 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.95 and the lowest is $1.89. Thermo Fisher Scientific posted earnings per share of $3.04 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will report full-year earnings of $11.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.18 to $12.68. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $13.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.90 to $15.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.15. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TMO. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $341.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Argus reissued a “positive” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.21.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $2.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $334.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,791,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,061,571. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a one year low of $250.21 and a one year high of $346.89. The company has a market capitalization of $134.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $314.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $315.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.13%.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 30,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total value of $9,990,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 304,946 shares in the company, valued at $101,553,116.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.03, for a total transaction of $8,200,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,122,670.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TMO. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104.3% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 89.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

