$2.61 Billion in Sales Expected for Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) will report sales of $2.61 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Seagate Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.60 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.63 billion. Seagate Technology posted sales of $2.37 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seagate Technology will report full year sales of $10.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.59 billion to $10.62 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $10.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.23 billion to $12.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Seagate Technology.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 62.81% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Summit Insights lowered Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.95.

STX stock opened at $48.07 on Friday. Seagate Technology has a 52-week low of $39.02 and a 52-week high of $64.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 23rd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 53.94%.

In related news, SVP Ban Seng Teh sold 499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.79, for a total value of $25,344.21. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,746.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,996 shares of company stock worth $5,018,114. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,551,343 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $634,623,000 after purchasing an additional 102,840 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,731,871 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $400,546,000 after buying an additional 2,494,526 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,567,465 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $331,264,000 after buying an additional 119,536 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,147,319 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $134,234,000 after buying an additional 1,089,349 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $178,150,000. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

