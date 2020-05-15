$2.93 Billion in Sales Expected for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) will announce sales of $2.93 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Texas Instruments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $3.05 billion. Texas Instruments posted sales of $3.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Instruments will report full-year sales of $12.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.36 billion to $12.99 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $13.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.37 billion to $14.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Texas Instruments.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 57.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS.

TXN has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $101.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Loop Capital cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.13.

TXN opened at $110.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.16. Texas Instruments has a 1-year low of $93.09 and a 1-year high of $135.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.70%.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 3,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total transaction of $368,090.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,168 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,805.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 616.2% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth $34,000. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Featured Article: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Texas Instruments (TXN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.