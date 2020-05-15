$21.94 Million in Sales Expected for Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) will post sales of $21.94 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $25.59 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $19.10 million. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap reported sales of $16.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap will report full year sales of $91.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $84.30 million to $100.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $97.35 million, with estimates ranging from $86.40 million to $104.38 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HASI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $35.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. B. Riley raised their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.33.

NYSE:HASI opened at $26.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.83. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $39.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 21.77 and a quick ratio of 21.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.55.

In related news, EVP J Brendan Herron sold 19,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $548,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.66 per share, with a total value of $82,640.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,354,428.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $206,860 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 74.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

