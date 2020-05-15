21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.87 EPS

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The information technology services provider reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.87), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $154.05 million for the quarter. 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 4.77%. 21Vianet Group updated its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ VNET traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.81. 60,141 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 789,903. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.95 and its 200-day moving average is $11.22. 21Vianet Group has a twelve month low of $6.31 and a twelve month high of $17.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.11 and a beta of 0.27.

Get 21Vianet Group alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised 21Vianet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. TheStreet raised 21Vianet Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on 21Vianet Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.80 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.80.

About 21Vianet Group

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for 21Vianet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 21Vianet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.