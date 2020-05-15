23,211 Shares in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) Bought by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,204,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Fiserv by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,289,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,155,500,000 after purchasing an additional 340,147 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,905,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,285,000 after acquiring an additional 440,941 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,502,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,098,762,000 after acquiring an additional 340,300 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Fiserv by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,745,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $895,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,688 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $577,518,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

In other Fiserv news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $1,871,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,537 shares in the company, valued at $36,074,697.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 10,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total value of $1,003,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 365,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,663,361.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,954,400 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on Fiserv from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $133.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,755,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,699,225. The company has a market cap of $67.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Fiserv Inc has a 1 year low of $73.50 and a 1 year high of $125.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Fiserv Inc will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.