$242.21 Million in Sales Expected for Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) will report $242.21 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Evolent Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $241.30 million to $243.90 million. Evolent Health posted sales of $191.96 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Evolent Health will report full-year sales of $969.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $964.53 million to $976.08 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $874.80 million to $1.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Evolent Health.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $247.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.35 million. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 37.17%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EVH. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Evolent Health from $10.15 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Evolent Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Evolent Health from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Evolent Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.17.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVH. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Evolent Health in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Evolent Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Evolent Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Evolent Health by 142.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 16,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 9,850 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:EVH opened at $6.76 on Friday. Evolent Health has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $14.79. The company has a market cap of $572.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.

