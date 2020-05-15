24,302 Shares in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,246,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Docusign by 30.6% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Docusign by 22.4% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 205,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,014,000 after purchasing an additional 37,691 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Docusign by 237.5% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 15,809 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Docusign by 6.1% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 29,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Docusign by 1,501.9% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 75,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,994,000 after purchasing an additional 70,963 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Docusign alerts:

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total value of $840,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 454,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,592,570.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 41,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.85, for a total value of $5,058,480.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 217,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,500,059.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 799,519 shares of company stock valued at $67,782,158 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

DOCU opened at $122.01 on Friday. Docusign Inc has a twelve month low of $43.13 and a twelve month high of $124.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.40 and a beta of 0.70.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $274.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.48 million. Docusign had a negative net margin of 21.39% and a negative return on equity of 27.13%. Docusign’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Docusign Inc will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on DOCU. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Docusign from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Docusign from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Docusign from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Docusign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Docusign presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.69.

Docusign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

Further Reading: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Docusign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docusign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.