246,733 Shares in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) Bought by Matisse Capital

Matisse Capital acquired a new position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 246,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,318,000. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Matisse Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Matisse Capital owned 0.69% of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 781,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,215,000 after buying an additional 85,645 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 424,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,896,000 after purchasing an additional 14,466 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 336,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,850,000 after purchasing an additional 6,743 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Financial Management increased its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Financial Management now owns 319,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,440,000 after purchasing an additional 10,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harborview Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 313,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,314,000 after purchasing an additional 16,116 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF alerts:

PCEF traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $18.36. The stock had a trading volume of 210,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,526. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.62 and a fifty-two week high of $23.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.13 and a 200-day moving average of $21.46.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Profile

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.