$25.90 Million in Sales Expected for Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP) will report sales of $25.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.50 million and the highest is $50.30 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will report full year sales of $28.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.00 million to $51.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $6.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ADAP shares. Mizuho started coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 20,531 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 1.6% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,354,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,843,000 after purchasing an additional 66,478 shares in the last quarter. NEA Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 7.9% during the first quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 17,082,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,465,000 after buying an additional 1,250,000 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 34,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADAP stock opened at $4.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The stock has a market cap of $641.27 million, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.34 and a 200-day moving average of $2.56. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.71 and a one year high of $6.00.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets. It is involved in developing ADP-A2M10 that is in the phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), as well as urothelial, melanoma, and head and neck cancers; ADP-A2M4 that is in phase I clinical trial for solid tumor indication that include urothelial, melanoma, head and neck, ovarian, NSCLC, esophageal, gastric, synovial sarcoma, and myxoid round cell liposarcoma cancers; and ADP-A2AFP that is in phase I clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma.

