25,450 Shares in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) Bought by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 25,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth $25,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $181,699.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 4,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $413,191.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,624 shares in the company, valued at $1,881,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MCHP shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Monday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.65.

NASDAQ:MCHP traded down $2.66 on Friday, hitting $83.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,336,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,828,718. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.65, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.70. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $112.47.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 23.63%. Microchip Technology’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.3675 dividend. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 28.38%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

