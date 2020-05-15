$27.31 Billion in Sales Expected for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) will report sales of $27.31 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Home Depot’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $25.88 billion and the highest is $27.97 billion. Home Depot posted sales of $26.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Home Depot will report full year sales of $111.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $104.61 billion to $114.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $114.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $108.93 billion to $118.52 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Home Depot.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Gordon Haskett cut Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Home Depot from $268.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Home Depot from $228.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Home Depot from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Home Depot from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.04.

Shares of HD opened at $234.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $251.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $205.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.28. Home Depot has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $247.36.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,941 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,310 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 13,718 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

