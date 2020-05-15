$29.25 Billion in Sales Expected for Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) will announce sales of $29.25 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Anthem’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $29.69 billion and the lowest is $28.83 billion. Anthem reported sales of $25.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anthem will report full-year sales of $117.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $114.96 billion to $119.37 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $126.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $124.27 billion to $128.51 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Anthem.

Get Anthem alerts:

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.54 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $29.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.63 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.03 earnings per share.

ANTM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Anthem from $314.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cfra raised Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Anthem from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Anthem from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 target price on shares of Anthem in a report on Sunday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.23.

NYSE:ANTM opened at $273.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.64. The stock has a market cap of $67.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.97. Anthem has a 1 year low of $171.03 and a 1 year high of $312.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.55%.

In other Anthem news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 16,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $4,558,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,366,730. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 19,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.34, for a total value of $5,373,632.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,444,657.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,675,210,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,339,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,574,624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204,783 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $774,815,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,978,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,029 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 7,057.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,311,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,852 shares during the period. 88.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Featured Story: How mutual funds make money

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Anthem (ANTM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.