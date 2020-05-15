$3.25 Billion in Sales Expected for BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) will report $3.25 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for BJs Wholesale Club’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.15 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.39 billion. BJs Wholesale Club reported sales of $3.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BJs Wholesale Club will report full-year sales of $13.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.17 billion to $13.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $13.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.81 billion to $14.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BJs Wholesale Club.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40. BJs Wholesale Club had a negative return on equity of 172.28% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. BJs Wholesale Club’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on BJs Wholesale Club from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Nomura Securities lifted their price target on BJs Wholesale Club from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on BJs Wholesale Club from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Wolfe Research raised BJs Wholesale Club to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BJs Wholesale Club from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

In other news, SVP Rafeh Masood sold 15,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $422,493.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,279,178.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 114,528 shares of BJs Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $3,151,810.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 350,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,656,685.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 684,825 shares of company stock worth $17,994,575. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,589,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,213,000 after purchasing an additional 73,980 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 9,485,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,695,000 after purchasing an additional 750,220 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,261,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,182 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,943,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,435,000 after purchasing an additional 232,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,422,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,824,000 after purchasing an additional 665,883 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BJ stock opened at $28.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.01. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.17. BJs Wholesale Club has a 52 week low of $18.84 and a 52 week high of $31.19.

BJs Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

