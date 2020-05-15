$3.26 Billion in Sales Expected for Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) to announce sales of $3.26 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hartford Financial Services Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.29 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.23 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group reported sales of $5.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 34.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Hartford Financial Services Group will report full year sales of $13.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.18 billion to $13.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $13.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.29 billion to $13.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hartford Financial Services Group.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HIG. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Argus upgraded Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities upgraded Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Hartford Financial Services Group from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.38.

Shares of HIG opened at $33.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.57 and a 200-day moving average of $52.08. The company has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.97. Hartford Financial Services Group has a one year low of $19.04 and a one year high of $62.75.

In other news, Director Trevor Fetter bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.38 per share, with a total value of $413,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,757 shares in the company, valued at $2,927,924.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 142,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,653,000 after buying an additional 57,131 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 34,500.9% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 37,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 36,916 shares in the last quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $345,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,734,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $166,160,000 after buying an additional 304,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,592,000 after buying an additional 33,415 shares in the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

