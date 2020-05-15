$306.05 Million in Sales Expected for Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) will announce sales of $306.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Vereit’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $305.67 million and the highest estimate coming in at $306.66 million. Vereit reported sales of $316.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vereit will report full-year sales of $1.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.23 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Vereit.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $305.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.30 million. Vereit had a negative net margin of 24.28% and a negative return on equity of 4.22%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VER shares. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vereit in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Vereit from $9.50 to $5.80 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.73.

Shares of Vereit stock opened at $4.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.90 and a 200-day moving average of $8.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 1.08. Vereit has a 52-week low of $3.56 and a 52-week high of $10.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.85%. Vereit’s dividend payout ratio is 79.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vereit by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 92,900,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $858,402,000 after acquiring an additional 4,357,437 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vereit by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,629,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779,807 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vereit by 4.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,456,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,288 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vereit by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 33,469,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vereit by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,617,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,429,000 after acquiring an additional 5,523,537 shares during the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

