$308.48 Million in Sales Expected for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) to report sales of $308.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $229.00 million to $341.82 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet posted sales of $324.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, June 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will report full year sales of $1.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.02). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $422.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $44.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.56.

NASDAQ OLLI opened at $73.49 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52 week low of $28.83 and a 52 week high of $103.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.93.

In related news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 1,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $66,641.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,955.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Omar Segura sold 16,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $728,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,790 shares of company stock valued at $4,324,917. 16.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,297,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,064,000 after buying an additional 43,338 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 211,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,825,000 after buying an additional 17,180 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 259.0% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Recommended Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (OLLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.