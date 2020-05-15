32,305 Shares in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 32,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,217,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,996,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,760,000 after buying an additional 31,968 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,608,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $682,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

BAH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Booz Allen Hamilton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.92.

BAH opened at $69.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.03. The company has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.80. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $54.37 and a 52 week high of $82.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

