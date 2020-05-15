$328.92 Million in Sales Expected for MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) will post $328.92 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for MarineMax’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $267.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $374.30 million. MarineMax posted sales of $383.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MarineMax will report full-year sales of $1.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MarineMax.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $308.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.96 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 3.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS.

HZO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded MarineMax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on MarineMax from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Craig Hallum upgraded MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on MarineMax from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.43.

Shares of NYSE:HZO opened at $13.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.93 and a 200 day moving average of $15.64. The company has a market cap of $335.44 million, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. MarineMax has a 12-month low of $7.24 and a 12-month high of $23.15.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in MarineMax by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,010,382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,791,000 after buying an additional 204,029 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in MarineMax by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 787,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,202,000 after acquiring an additional 75,570 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in MarineMax in the 1st quarter valued at $3,518,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in MarineMax by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 296,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 8,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in MarineMax by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 289,452 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

