38,365 Shares in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Purchased by Chicago Equity Partners LLC

Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 38,365 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,080,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $49,623,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $13,426,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $16,640,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 853,764 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $58,739,000 after purchasing an additional 216,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $8,474,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Lewis Chew sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.79, for a total transaction of $547,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 38.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DLB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Monday, March 9th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

Shares of DLB stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,766. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.52. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.68 and a 1-year high of $73.20.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.05). Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $351.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.07%.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

