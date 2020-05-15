39,807 Shares in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 39,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,806,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,158,000 after acquiring an additional 799,082 shares during the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 169,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,948,000 after acquiring an additional 82,792 shares during the last quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $347,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,362,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,345,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $589,997,000 after acquiring an additional 3,899,407 shares during the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ELS opened at $56.32 on Friday. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.97 and a 12-month high of $77.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.37. The company has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 44.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). Equity Lifestyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 22.58%. The business had revenue of $280.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ELS shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target (down from $76.00) on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Equity Lifestyle Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

