3i Group (LON:III) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $97.60 EPS

3i Group (LON:III) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX 22.10 ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX (75.50) (($0.99)) by GBX 97.60 ($1.28), Bloomberg Earnings reports.

The company has a quick ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 9.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion and a PE ratio of 5.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,056.52 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,087.94. 3i Group has a 52-week low of GBX 8.15 ($0.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,178.50 ($15.50).

Get 3i Group alerts:

III has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised 3i Group to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 950 ($12.50) to GBX 1,300 ($17.10) in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on 3i Group from GBX 1,320 ($17.36) to GBX 1,000 ($13.15) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on 3i Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

In other news, insider Julia Wilson acquired 31,900 shares of 3i Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 770 ($10.13) per share, with a total value of £245,630 ($323,112.34).

About 3i Group

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for 3i Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3i Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.