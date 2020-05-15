3M (MMM) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

3M (NYSE: MMM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/1/2020 – 3M had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $131.00 to $160.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/30/2020 – 3M was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $133.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “3M’s shares have declined in the year-to-date period, narrower than that of the industry. In first-quarter 2020, its earnings and sales surpassed estimates by 6.9% and 1%, respectively. The coronavirus outbreak boosted demand for personal safety and other products, while adversely impacted oral care and other products. The company suspended previously provided projections for 2020, while expects second-quarter results to be weakest in the year. Organic sales, especially in the Americas and EMEA regions, will be hurt from the pandemic. Also, high tax rates, forex woes and huge debts might impact results in the quarters ahead. In the past seven days, the company’s earnings estimates have declined for the second quarter. However, the pandemic-induced demand, inorganic activities and shareholder-friendly policies might be relief.”

4/29/2020 – 3M had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $141.00 to $154.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/29/2020 – 3M had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $143.00 to $148.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/29/2020 – 3M had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $165.00 to $180.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/29/2020 – 3M had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $146.00 to $170.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/29/2020 – 3M had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $165.00 to $170.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/29/2020 – 3M had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $158.00 to $163.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/9/2020 – 3M had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $178.00 to $158.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/9/2020 – 3M was upgraded by analysts at Langenberg & Company to a “buy” rating. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock.

4/1/2020 – 3M had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $170.00 to $146.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/1/2020 – 3M had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $143.00 price target on the stock.

3/30/2020 – 3M was downgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating.

3/27/2020 – 3M had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from $172.00 to $159.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – 3M had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $156.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $135.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $143.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.91. 3M Co has a 12-month low of $114.04 and a 12-month high of $187.72. The firm has a market cap of $85.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. 3M had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 50.24%. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that 3M Co will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 64.62%.

In other 3M news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.85, for a total value of $529,394.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,818,492.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total transaction of $311,159.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,873.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,401 shares of company stock worth $7,236,846 in the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Simmons Bank boosted its position in 3M by 3.6% in the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 9,173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in 3M by 22.3% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of 3M by 10.1% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,131,768 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $427,518,000 after acquiring an additional 286,700 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of 3M by 8.7% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,686 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of 3M by 20.2% during the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 71,040 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,698,000 after acquiring an additional 11,940 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

