$42.43 Million in Sales Expected for Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT) will post sales of $42.43 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Mastercraft Boat’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $30.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $64.96 million. Mastercraft Boat reported sales of $122.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 65.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mastercraft Boat will report full year sales of $352.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $342.18 million to $369.14 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $395.78 million, with estimates ranging from $378.03 million to $405.97 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Mastercraft Boat.

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.05). Mastercraft Boat had a negative net margin of 7.19% and a positive return on equity of 52.12%. The business had revenue of $102.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.36 million.

MCFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Mastercraft Boat from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Mastercraft Boat from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Mastercraft Boat from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Divisar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mastercraft Boat by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,646,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,940,000 after buying an additional 429,570 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in Mastercraft Boat by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,052,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,683,000 after buying an additional 80,095 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 846,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,327,000 after purchasing an additional 30,823 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 658.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 833,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,135,000 after purchasing an additional 723,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 685,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,006,000 after purchasing an additional 274,014 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

MCFT stock opened at $10.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $189.82 million, a PE ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 2.26. Mastercraft Boat has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $25.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.97.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. The company operates in two segments, MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers sport boats and outboard boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and fishing, as well as general recreational boating.

