$434.00 Million in Sales Expected for Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) will report $434.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hilltop’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $401.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $466.10 million. Hilltop reported sales of $420.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilltop will report full-year sales of $1.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hilltop.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $382.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.55 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 11.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Hilltop from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilltop presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

In other news, Director W Robert Nichols III acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.10 per share, with a total value of $75,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Hill A. Feinberg sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $600,900.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 734,537 shares in the company, valued at $14,712,776.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in Hilltop during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Hilltop by 627.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hilltop during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Hilltop by 61.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Hilltop during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilltop stock opened at $13.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Hilltop has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $26.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Hilltop’s payout ratio is currently 14.75%.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

