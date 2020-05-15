$448.46 Million in Sales Expected for Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) will report $448.46 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Heico’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $465.17 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $439.00 million. Heico posted sales of $515.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heico will report full year sales of $1.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Heico.

Heico (NYSE:HEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.12. Heico had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 17.68%. The company had revenue of $506.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.30 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HEI. Benchmark began coverage on Heico in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Vertical Research lowered Heico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Heico from $170.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group cut their target price on Heico from $110.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Heico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.55.

Shares of HEI stock opened at $85.74 on Friday. Heico has a 12 month low of $52.01 and a 12 month high of $147.93. The firm has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.06 and a 200-day moving average of $108.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

In other Heico news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total value of $59,556.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 613 shares in the company, valued at $52,154.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HEI. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Heico in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Heico in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Heico during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Heico during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heico by 200.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

Heico Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

