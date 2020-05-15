$45.81 Million in Sales Expected for Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) will post sales of $45.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Planet Fitness’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $27.48 million and the highest estimate coming in at $75.16 million. Planet Fitness reported sales of $181.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 74.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Planet Fitness will report full year sales of $453.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $323.89 million to $508.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $727.20 million, with estimates ranging from $669.30 million to $806.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Planet Fitness.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $127.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.61 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 14.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.81.

In other news, CEO Christopher Rondeau acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.57 per share, with a total value of $1,271,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Jeffrey Miller acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.18 per share, for a total transaction of $106,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,104.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 92,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,384,710 in the last three months. Company insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Planet Fitness by 120.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 49.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 27,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 1.0% during the first quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 30,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PLNT opened at $51.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 42.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.23. Planet Fitness has a 1 year low of $23.77 and a 1 year high of $88.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.14.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

