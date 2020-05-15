$45.81 Million in Sales Expected for Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) This Quarter

Posted by on May 15th, 2020 // No Comments

Brokerages forecast that Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) will post sales of $45.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Planet Fitness’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $27.48 million and the highest estimate coming in at $75.16 million. Planet Fitness reported sales of $181.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 74.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Planet Fitness will report full year sales of $453.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $323.89 million to $508.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $727.20 million, with estimates ranging from $669.30 million to $806.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Planet Fitness.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $127.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.61 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 14.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.81.

In other news, CEO Christopher Rondeau acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.57 per share, with a total value of $1,271,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Jeffrey Miller acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.18 per share, for a total transaction of $106,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,104.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 92,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,384,710 in the last three months. Company insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Planet Fitness by 120.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 49.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 27,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 1.0% during the first quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 30,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PLNT opened at $51.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 42.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.23. Planet Fitness has a 1 year low of $23.77 and a 1 year high of $88.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.14.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Planet Fitness (PLNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT)

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply