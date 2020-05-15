46,188 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Bought by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 46,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 0.9% of Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPYG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 658.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,894,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,112,000 after acquiring an additional 10,326,419 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,686,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,048,000 after buying an additional 1,284,262 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 121.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,299,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,905,000 after acquiring an additional 713,068 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,418,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,188,000 after acquiring an additional 569,823 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,837,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,906,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,279,914. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.53. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $30.39 and a 12 month high of $45.73.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

