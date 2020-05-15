48,131 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Bought by Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 48,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,812,000. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWB traded up $0.70 on Friday, hitting $158.14. 406,422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,434,323. The business’s fifty day moving average is $150.73 and its 200 day moving average is $167.65. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $120.20 and a 52 week high of $188.47.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Story: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.