$61.75 Million in Sales Expected for Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) will report $61.75 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Wingstop’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $55.80 million and the highest is $64.90 million. Wingstop reported sales of $48.56 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wingstop will report full year sales of $229.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $222.40 million to $236.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $253.80 million, with estimates ranging from $245.13 million to $263.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Wingstop.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $55.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WING. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Wingstop from $74.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Wingstop from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Wingstop from $102.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Wingstop has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.11.

Shares of Wingstop stock opened at $121.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.95. Wingstop has a fifty-two week low of $44.27 and a fifty-two week high of $128.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.74, a P/E/G ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 60.27%.

In other Wingstop news, insider Madison Jobe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.30, for a total value of $372,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,939,701.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicolas Boudet sold 459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.98, for a total value of $58,283.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,981,522.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,751 shares of company stock valued at $3,365,020 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,308,821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $108,675,000 after purchasing an additional 640,693 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Wingstop by 2,969.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 285,587 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,762,000 after acquiring an additional 276,283 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Wingstop during the fourth quarter worth $21,170,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Wingstop by 99.8% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 447,477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,664,000 after purchasing an additional 223,487 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 891,971 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,915,000 after purchasing an additional 203,130 shares during the last quarter.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

