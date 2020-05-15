$632.00 Million in Sales Expected for Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) will post $632.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Energizer’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $626.16 million and the highest is $643.05 million. Energizer posted sales of $647.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Energizer will report full-year sales of $2.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $2.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Energizer.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. Energizer had a positive return on equity of 37.13% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $587.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Energizer from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet cut Energizer from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Energizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Cfra cut Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Energizer from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.46.

ENR opened at $39.72 on Friday. Energizer has a one year low of $26.60 and a one year high of $53.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -79.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Energizer’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

In related news, COO Mark Stephen Lavigne acquired 3,000 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.20 per share, for a total transaction of $123,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 102,204 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,804.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Energizer by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Energizer by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Energizer by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Energizer by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,294,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of Energizer by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. 97.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

