$639.70 Million in Sales Expected for Iheartmedia Inc (NYSE:IHRT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Iheartmedia Inc (NYSE:IHRT) to post $639.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Iheartmedia’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $706.90 million and the lowest is $603.20 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Iheartmedia will report full year sales of $3.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.22 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.42 billion to $3.60 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Iheartmedia.

Iheartmedia (NYSE:IHRT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.58. The company had revenue of $780.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.65 million.

Separately, B. Riley raised Iheartmedia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

NYSE:IHRT opened at $6.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.34. Iheartmedia has a 1 year low of $4.31 and a 1 year high of $19.69.

