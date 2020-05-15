66,403 Shares in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Bought by J. W. Coons Advisors LLC

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 66,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,305,000. Procter & Gamble comprises 3.8% of J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 40,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,105,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 75,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,379,000 after buying an additional 10,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 17,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 7,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $883,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,746 shares in the company, valued at $5,369,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 3,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $417,235,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,846.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,392,511 shares of company stock valued at $887,693,596 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.31.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $113.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $287.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 69.91%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

