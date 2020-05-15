73,447 Shares in Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 73,447 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,850,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Match Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,415,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Match Group during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Match Group during the fourth quarter worth about $489,000. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in Match Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Match Group during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. 26.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $773,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,332 shares in the company, valued at $716,302.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Sharmistha Dubey sold 144,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total transaction of $11,011,273.35. Following the sale, the president now owns 207,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,877,669.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MTCH shares. Nomura Instinet upped their target price on shares of Match Group from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Aegis restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Match Group in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Match Group from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Match Group from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.26.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $77.37 on Friday. Match Group Inc has a 1 year low of $44.74 and a 1 year high of $95.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.65. The firm has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.19. Match Group had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 208.35%. The firm had revenue of $544.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Match Group’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Match Group Inc will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

