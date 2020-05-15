$77.51 Million in Sales Expected for AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) This Quarter

Analysts predict that AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) will announce $77.51 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for AppFolio’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $75.60 million and the highest is $79.42 million. AppFolio reported sales of $63.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AppFolio will report full year sales of $314.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $311.70 million to $318.01 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $385.43 million, with estimates ranging from $382.00 million to $388.86 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AppFolio.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). AppFolio had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 27.61%. The business had revenue of $72.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.50 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson downgraded AppFolio from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded AppFolio from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.03.

In other news, Director William R. Rauth III sold 19,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total value of $2,203,607.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,486,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Janet Kerr sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.85, for a total value of $52,925.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,908 shares of company stock valued at $4,591,469 over the last ninety days. 41.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,816,553 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $201,547,000 after buying an additional 192,099 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AppFolio by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 401,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,180,000 after purchasing an additional 7,478 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in AppFolio by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 338,993 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,272,000 after purchasing an additional 4,168 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in AppFolio by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 273,967 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,397,000 after purchasing an additional 37,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in AppFolio by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 255,696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,838 shares in the last quarter. 37.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APPF opened at $117.74 on Friday. AppFolio has a one year low of $81.01 and a one year high of $148.07. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.38 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.87.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications.

