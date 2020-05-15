7,709 Shares in Enstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESGR) Bought by Mountain Road Advisors LLC

Mountain Road Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESGR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,000. Enstar Group makes up about 4.2% of Mountain Road Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Enstar Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 287,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,590,000 after buying an additional 6,061 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Enstar Group by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Enstar Group by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 15,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in Enstar Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 48,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Enstar Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. 71.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGR traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $125.66. The stock had a trading volume of 55,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Enstar Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $94.58 and a 1 year high of $213.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $147.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.00 and a beta of 0.54.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $9.83 EPS for the quarter. Enstar Group had a net margin of 36.46% and a return on equity of 0.93%. The company had revenue of $380.57 million for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ESGR shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Enstar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Enstar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Enstar Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th.

Enstar Group Company Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in three segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, and StarStone. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses.

