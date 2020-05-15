$790.27 Million in Sales Expected for Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) to post $790.27 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Godaddy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $789.81 million and the highest is $791.10 million. Godaddy reported sales of $737.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Godaddy will report full-year sales of $3.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.49 billion to $3.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Godaddy.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $789.80 million. Godaddy had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 25.08%. Godaddy’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GDDY. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Godaddy in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Godaddy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Godaddy in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Godaddy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Godaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.42.

In related news, Director Brian Sharples sold 850 shares of Godaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $64,906.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,271.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Ah Kee Andrew Low sold 13,239 shares of Godaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total transaction of $972,139.77. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 108,219 shares in the company, valued at $7,946,521.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,292 shares of company stock worth $8,033,023 over the last ninety days. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDDY. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Godaddy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Godaddy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Godaddy by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in Godaddy by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Godaddy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 97.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GDDY opened at $76.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.90 and a 200-day moving average of $66.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 82.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.87. Godaddy has a 52-week low of $40.25 and a 52-week high of $78.99.

Godaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

