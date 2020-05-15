86,217 Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Purchased by J. W. Coons Advisors LLC

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 86,217 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,660,000. Intel accounts for 2.4% of J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Community Financial Services Group LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 0.9% during the first quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 64,954 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 18.5% during the first quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Fusion Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,128,000. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Intel by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 486,052 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,090,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

INTC opened at $57.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $252.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.82. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $42.86 and a 12-month high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 30.02%. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $167,547.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,571,620.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andy D. Bryant sold 9,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $573,283.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 425,595 shares in the company, valued at $24,420,641.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,470 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,231 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target (down from $71.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Intel in a report on Friday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Vertical Research started coverage on Intel in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Nomura Securities boosted their price objective on Intel from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.97.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

