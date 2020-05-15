$9.67 Million in Sales Expected for Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB) to report $9.67 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Seres Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.75 million and the highest estimate coming in at $12.50 million. Seres Therapeutics posted sales of $12.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $37.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $23.19 million to $48.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $44.89 million, with estimates ranging from $18.70 million to $78.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Seres Therapeutics.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). The company had revenue of $8.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.01 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Seres Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.10.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 7,603.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 10,265 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 162.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 7,025 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MCRB opened at $4.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $344.85 million, a PE ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 0.98. Seres Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $5.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.61.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to treat disease by restoring the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's advanced program is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for reducing recurrent clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

