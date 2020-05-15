$96.11 Million in Sales Expected for Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC (NYSE:FTAI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC (NYSE:FTAI) will announce sales of $96.11 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $109.07 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $87.67 million. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs posted sales of $159.01 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 39.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs will report full-year sales of $431.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $395.11 million to $462.92 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $585.46 million, with estimates ranging from $464.73 million to $678.99 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs.

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs (NYSE:FTAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.15). Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs had a net margin of 37.66% and a return on equity of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $112.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on FTAI. ValuEngine raised Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.89.

In other news, CFO Scott Christopher bought 10,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.40 per share, with a total value of $65,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,920. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph P. Jr. Adams purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.47 per share, with a total value of $52,350.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 101,700 shares of company stock valued at $694,354. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 2,951.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 153,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 148,155 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 67,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs during the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs during the 4th quarter worth about $1,586,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.95% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs stock opened at $8.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs has a 52 week low of $3.69 and a 52 week high of $21.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $750.71 million, a P/E ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.56 and a 200-day moving average of $15.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs’s payout ratio is 235.71%.

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs Company Profile

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates in six segments: Aviation Leasing, Offshore Energy, Shipping Containers, Jefferson Terminal, Railroad, and Ports and Terminals.

